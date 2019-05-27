Georgia has been a place of importance for the Michigan staff, especially since safeties coach Chris Partridge arrived a few years ago from Paramus (N.J.) Paramus Catholic. He was back in those southern stomping grounds this spring to check on sophomore safety David Daniel and other peach state prospects.

Partridge gave the first division one offer just under two weeks ago to Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding tight end Miles Campbell, something he didn’t anticipate.