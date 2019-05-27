Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Miles Campbell Recaps Offer
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Georgia has been a place of importance for the Michigan staff, especially since safeties coach Chris Partridge arrived a few years ago from Paramus (N.J.) Paramus Catholic. He was back in those southern stomping grounds this spring to check on sophomore safety David Daniel and other peach state prospects.
Partridge gave the first division one offer just under two weeks ago to Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding tight end Miles Campbell, something he didn’t anticipate.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news