News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-15 20:29:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Inside The Fort, Part II: Recruiting Updates On Three Big Time Targets

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

The Michigan Wolverines and Jim Harbaugh have been doing a great job on the recruiting trail and currently have the No. 5 class in the country according to the Rivals.com team rankings. With 21 ple...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}