The Michigan Wolverines and Jim Harbaugh have done very well on the recruiting trail thus far and it should get even better over the next couple of months. With guys like Josh Gattis, Sherrone Moore, Ed Warinner and the rest of the staff chasing down talent all over the country, U-M is in good hands.

The entire staff is jelling extremely well when it comes to its recruiting efforts and it feels like its in the best place it has been in under Harbaugh. With 21 pledges in place, the Wolverines are currently at No. 5 in the country according to the Rivals.com team rankings and it could get a pretty big boost in the near future.