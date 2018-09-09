Nick Patterson Goes Blue
San Antonio (Texas) San Antonio Christian three-star tight end Nick Patterson has committed to Michigan.
Patterson is pledge No. 4 in Michigan's 2020 class. Even though it's not a shocker that the No. 74 player in Texas picked U-M as the younger brother of Shea Patterson, Nick had been relatively quiet leading up to this past weekend's visit in terms of where he was leaning and who he liked.
With his other offers being from Dartmouth, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Memphis, Nevada, Tulane and UCF, it's no surprise that Michigan won out. The Wolverines now have the No. 14 class in the country according to Rivals.com's 2020 class rankings.
---
