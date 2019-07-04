Director of recruiting Matt Dudek and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis have been a big part of Michigan's run on the recruiting trail. (Brandon Brown)

During a 12-day span from June 21-July 3, Michigan landed 11 commits in its 2020 class, wrapping up one of the best recruiting runs in the history of the program. The 11 pledges brought U-M's class total to 21 with the dead period just getting underway. That gives Jim Harbaugh and his staff incredible momentum heading into the next visit period, fall camp and, of course, the upcoming season. Here is a look back at both the unprecedented run and the 2020 class as a whole:

1. Most Commitments Since...

The 11 commits were Michigan's most in a 12-day span since just last season, actually. Over a similar stretch of time, from June 22-July 2 in 2018, the Wolverines landed nine pledges. Joey Velazquez, Erick All, Mazi Smith, Zach Charbonnet, DJ Turner, George Johnson III, Eric Gray, David Ojabo and Quinten Johnson all dropped for the Wolverines last summer. Michigan also landed nine from Feb. 19, 2012-Feb. 26, 2012. This year's haul bests last year's group in a couple of ways. Obviously this year's run was bigger by two prospects, but it also included more highly ranked players. Seven of the nine prospects who committed last year in late June were three stars. This year's group consisted of five three stars and six four stars.

2. All Over The Map

Michigan always casts a wide net when it comes to extending offers. Sometimes it pays off, sometimes it doesn't. Over the last couple of weeks, it definitely has been worth the effort. The Wolverines staff landed prospects from all corners of the country during the recent run. With guys like Don Brown, Chris Partridge and Anthony Campanile on staff, Michigan has a very strong presence in the northeast and it shows in the form of commitments from Eamonn Dennis, William Mohan, Aaron Lewis and Jordan Morant from Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey respectively.

The coaches also did a great job with four-star offensive tackle Jeffrey Persi from San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic.

The biggest reach, literally, was Honolulu's own Roman Wilson. The three-star speedster hails from St. Louis High School and is by the far the furthest from Ann Arbor.

3. A Massive Jump In The Team Rankings

Before U-M's massive visit weekend, the class was outside of the top 20 in the country and contained just 10 members. In less than two weeks after the official visits started on June 21, the class has more than doubled, now containing 21 members, and is currently ranked as the No. 5 class in the country and No. 2 group in the Big Ten. The 11-man haul allowed Michigan to leap over teams like Oklahoma, Florida State, Oregon, Texas A&M, Georgia, Notre Dame, Florida and Miami on the national scene, along with Minnesota, Iowa, Penn State and Ohio State, briefly, in the conference. The Buckeyes have since landed a couple of prospects and are now one spot ahead of the Wolverines in the national rankings.

4. Still No True Cornerbacks

Michigan landed Belleville (Mich.) High four-star cornerback Andre Seldon back in June of last year and even though he's highly rated he's not what most would call a true corner. At 5-9, 154 pounds, Seldon is a slot specialist because of his short-range quickness and ability to stick with smaller, shiftier receivers.

The 11-man haul included a couple of linemen, several weapons on offense, pass rushers, different kids of linebackers and a solid safety prospect, but no cornerbacks. In fact, of the 20 official visitors, not one was a cornerback. Still, U-M is involved with a few who appear to be pretty high on the Wolverines. Both Alexandria (Va.) Episcopal three-star cornerback Elijah Gaines and Miami Central four-star cornerback Henry Gray are giving U-M a hard look and could end up in the class before it's all said and done.

5. Speed In Space

By now, everyone who follows Michigan football and recruiting is familiar with new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis' #SpeedInSpace movement. Gattis is looking for fast, athletic and dynamic playmakers that he can get the ball to in a variety of ways. Since June 21, Gattis has reeled in several guys who fit the mold. Gattis immediately formed a short list of favorite receiver targets and over the last two weeks he's landed two of them. Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East four-star AJ Henning and Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis three-star Roman Wilson can both fly and pose a lot of problems for opposing defenses. Gattis likes both of them as wide receivers even though Henning is listed as an all-purpose back.

The Wolverines also landed Worcester (Mass.) St. Johns three-star Eamonn Dennis, who is listed as a wide receiver, but fits into Gattis' offense as a weapon out of the backfield. He has a skill set that should be lethal on passing downs and in the screen game.

6. Up To No. 5 Nationally

The explosion on the recruiting trail bumped Michigan's class all the way up to No. 5 nationally in the 2020 Rivals rankings, trailing only Clemson, LSU, Alabama and Ohio State. Michigan was ahead of the Buckeyes but a run of four commitments over the last two days for Ohio State has pushed the scarlet and grey back in front of the maize and blue. Numbers wise Michigan is in good shape as well. The Wolverines have the most pledges (21) of any program currently ranked in the top ten. Georgia and Texas A&M have the least at 14 and check in at No. 9 and No. 10 respectively.

7. Next Pledge?

With Michigan reeling in so many of its top targets over the last two weeks, there doesn't seem to be an obvious choice for the next commit. With that being said, Windsor (Ontario) Holy Names four-star tight end Theo Johnson could be in the cards. The 6-5, 235-pounder was actually in Ann Arbor during the massive official visit weekend but was there on his own dime in an unofficial capacity. He's not planning to commit until a little later on but as we saw with Jordan Morant, who was planning to commit in January at the All-American Game, plans change. The July 27 Barbecue at the Big House is always a strong possibility for commitments, so the annual event may be the next soonest date the Wolverines receive one.

8. Class Commit Timeline

9. Commits By Position Breakdown

QB — 1 (Johnson) RB — 2 (Corum and Dennis) WR — 2 (Henning and Wilson) TE — 2 (Hibner and Patterson) OL — 4 (Atteberry, Mazzccua, Persi and Zinter) DL — 3 (Jenkins, Lewis and McGregor) LB — 5 (Hill-Green, Mohan, Mullings, Savage and Wheeler) CB — 1 (Seldon) S — 1 (Morant)

10. Where Are They From?