Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Omari Thomas Set On U-M Visit
Save 50% off an annual subscription by signing up today! Offer includes a FREE Michigan Football Preview magazine.
Michigan landed top 2020 defensive end target Braiden McGregor yesterday, and now seem to have turned their attention towards the interior of the defensive line. The shift in focus has brought out a new offer, this one to 2020 Eads (Tn.) Briarcrest Christian defensive tackle Omari Thomas.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news