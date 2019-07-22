Worcester (Mass.) St Johns three-star wide receiver Eamonn Dennis is best known for his high-level speed.

Dennis’ speed is exactly what new Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis looks for in wide receivers in his wide receivers. That speed helped Dennis move up to varsity as a freshman to play special teams and add an explosive threat on kickoffs.

Against rival Shrewsbury High his freshman season, Dennis took a kickoff back for a touchdown, which helped his team eventually come out with the victory. Shrewsbury High School head coach John Alosi went up against Dennis multiple times and was very impressed by what he saw from Dennis.

Alosi said that Dennis’ speed and explosion make him a special recruit for the Michigan Wolverines. According to Alsoi, Dennis is the fastest player in his area in Massachusetts.

“He’s a kid that we played six times in the last three years,” Alosi said. “He started as a kick returner as a freshman. He’s a really explosive kid.”