“The whole trip went great,” he exclaimed. “We just mainly went around the school and the dorms, and went over a lot of the little things with the coaches.

“It’d be pretty hard for me to single out a favorite part from the weekend, because everything about the trip was so great.

“One aspect I thought was really cool though was in the Michigan weight room, where they had this little machine that was able to vibrate my foot — I really liked that.

“Coming into the weekend and the visit, I just wanted to see the scenery on campus because I knew how beautiful it was. It definitely exceeded my expectations.”

When Savage committed to U-M in late January, former linebackers coach Al Washington had recently departed for Ohio State and new position coach Anthony Campanile had just been brought in.

Savage explained that he bonded with Campanile — who is also an East Coast guy — on this weekend’s visit, and unsurprisingly spent more time with him than any of the other U-M coaches.