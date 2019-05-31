News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-31 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Peny Boone Hearing From U-M

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

L1r5v5dv8exvifb4almw
Four-star running back Peny Boone has an offer from Michigan but doesn't seem to be a priority at this time. (Brandon Brown)

Michigan offered Detroit Martin Luther King four-star running back Peny Boone back in mid-January but hasn't been beating down his door since then. The 6-1, 225-pounder hasn't been completely cut off by the Wolverines but definitely doesn't hear from anyone on a very personal level.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}