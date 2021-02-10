TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Podcast: Jim_S And John Borton

Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Podcast: Jim_S And John Borton
The Fort's own Jim_S is back with his take on Michigan's football recruiting class of 2021, the start to 2022, and more.
Jim joins senior editor John Borton to discuss the impact of Michigan's new coaches on the recruiting effort, both short term and long term. Check it out.
Here's what Jim_S has to say…
