Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Podcast: Jim_S And John Borton
The Fort's own Jim_S is back on the podcast, sizing up upcoming visits by the Class of 2022.
Jim joins senior editor John Borton to talk not only about the class to come, but about Jim Harbaugh's team in general coming out of spring practice. They also discuss the impact of Director of Recruiting Matt Dudek resigning, and Jim offers some suggestions for that department.
Here's what Jim_S has to say…
