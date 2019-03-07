Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-07 12:20:47 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Podcast: Jim_S With John Borton

Jim Harbaugh is looking at how the 2019 recruiting class fits in, but working on 2020 and beyond.
John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Work on Michigan's 2020 class continues, and The Fort's own Jim_S joins the podcast today to talk about it.

Jim_S focuses on 2020 quarterbacks, offensive linemen and tight ends today, with senior editor John Borton. The recruiting guru also delivers some tidbits from classes beyond 2020, including a talent buildup at a school very well known to Michigan.

Here's what Jim_S had to say.


---

