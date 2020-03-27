Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Podcast: Jim_S With John Borton
The Fort's own Jim_S joins the podcast, discussing football recruiting via the internet, recent commits, and more.
Jim_S joins senior editor John Borton to talk about the changes in approach amid the COVID-19 crisis. He also weighs in on the newest committed Wolverines, as well as what could be next for the Class of 2021.
Here's what Jim_S had to say…
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook