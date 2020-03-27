News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-27 12:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Podcast: Jim_S With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

The Fort's own Jim_S joins the podcast, discussing football recruiting via the internet, recent commits, and more.

Jim_S joins senior editor John Borton to talk about the changes in approach amid the COVID-19 crisis. He also weighs in on the newest committed Wolverines, as well as what could be next for the Class of 2021.

Jim Harbaugh won't be doing any sleepovers or tree climbing in the foreseeable recruiting days.
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Here's what Jim_S had to say…


