Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Podcast: Jim_S With John Borton
The Fort's own Jim_S is on the podcast, talking new commits, who might be next to fall, and the bounty of the 2022 running backs class.
Jim joins senior editor John Borton in discussing in depth Michigan's most recent efforts in the Class of 2021. He then takes a long look at running backs for the following year, in a class where everybody who is anybody has a shot at very good quality.
Here's what Jim_S had to say…
