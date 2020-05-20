News More News
Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Podcast: Jim_S With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

The Fort's own Jim_S is back, delivering the goods not only on the Class of 2021, but 2022 and 2023 as well.

Jim joins senior editor John Borton on the podcast, discussing recent updates for 2021 but also diving into recent developments among the 2022 group. He then gives a rundown of running backs in the class of 2023, before taking a long look at wide receivers for 2022.

Jim Harbaugh is not only looking ahead to the (hopefully) impending season, but to building future teams.
Here's what Jim_S has to say…


