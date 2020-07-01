TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Podcast: Jim_S With John Borton

Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Podcast: Jim_S With John Borton
Those looking for a recruiting fix, look no farther. Jim_S is in the house, with a solid hour of looking at this year's class and beyond.
Jim joins senior editor John Borton to discuss Michigan's recent commitments, what's next in the 2021 class, and even dives into the 2022 and 2023 classes to talk about potential Wolverines.
Here's what Jim_S has to say…
