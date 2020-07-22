TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Podcast: Jim_S With John Borton

Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Podcast: Jim_S With John Borton
The Fort's own recruiting guru, Jim_S weighs in on Michigan's latest commitment, the 2021 class, 2022 offensive linemen and more.
Jim and senior editor John Borton also discuss the level of talent required to win at an elite level in today's college game, and pursue the question of whether or not there will be a 2020 college football season.
Here's what Jim_S has to say…
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook