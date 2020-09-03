TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Podcast: Jim_S With John Borton

Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Podcast: Jim_S With John Borton
The Fort's own Jim_S delivers the lowdown on 2021, 2022 and 2023 in football recruiting, on the podcast.
Jim joins senior editor John Borton to discuss not only those developments, but also what's presently taking place in terms of the possibility for Big Ten football in the coming weeks.
Here's what Jim_S has to say…
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook