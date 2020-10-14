TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Podcast: Jim_S With John Borton

Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Podcast: Jim_S With John Borton
The Fort's own Jim_S is back on the podcast, delivering the inside scoop on Michigan football recruiting and more.
Jim talks about the 2020 class, underclassman recruiting and the 2020 football season with senior editor John Borton, going into detail on all three topics.
Here's what Jim_S had to say…
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook