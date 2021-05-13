 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Podcast: Jim_S With John Borton
John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan football recruiting guru Jim_S joins the podcast, with a reaction to Steve Clinkscale's hire and much more.

Jim joins senior editor John Borton in also presenting an extensive list of underclassmen with whom Michigan is involved … or should be.

Jim Harbaugh has added another big-time recruiter to his staff, and will look to upgrade results quickly.
Here's what Jim_S has to say…

Embed content not available
---

