Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Podcast: Jim_S With John Borton
The Fort's own Jim_S checks in with takes on Michigan's newest commits, the NIL impact, and more.
Jim and senior editor John Borton hit both those topics, and Jim goes further to comment on the newest commits' heavy hints that there will be more to come on the pledge to Michigan front.
Here's what Jim_S has to say…
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook