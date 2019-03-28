Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-28 11:17:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Podcast: Jim_S With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Jim Harbaugh is always looking ahead, and the look is encouraging at many positions in recruiting.

The Fort's own Jim_S always hits the recruiting trail hard, and bring plenty of good news about 2020 and beyond, on the podcast.

Jim joins senior editor John Borton in not only talking about 2020 defensive backs, but running backs and quarterbacks in 2021 and beyond. They also discuss some points of interest regarding spring football.

Here's what Jim_S has to say.


