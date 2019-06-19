News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-19 10:58:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Podcast: Jim_S With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Jim Harbaugh and his program is set for a potentially impactful visitors weekend on the U-M campus.

It's a big visitors weekend for Michigan football, and The Fort's own Jim_S talks about it, on the podcast.

Jim addresses not only those coming in to give Ann Arbor a look, but other seniors in the class. He also talks about a potential "Josh Gattis Effect" on the class with senior editor John Borton.

Here's what Jim_S has to say.


{{ article.author_name }}