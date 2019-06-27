Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Podcast: Jim_S With John Borton
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
The Fort's own Jim_S joins the podcast, doing his usual thorough job on all things Michigan football recruiting.
Jim comments extensively on the Wolverines' latest crop of verbal commitments, talks about possible silent verbals, those he sees leaning toward Michigan, etc. He also tells senior editor John Borton where he sees this class headed in the big picture.
Here's what Jim_S has to say.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag,@BSB_Wolverine,@JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42,@Balas_Wolverine and@DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook