Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: QB Coach Breaks Down JJ McCarthy
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy four-star pro-style quarterback and Michigan commit J.J. McCarthy competed in Atlanta for the Rivals Five-Star Challenge a couple of weeks ago and impressed many in attendance. Former Syracuse quarterback and college quarterback coach Charley Loeb, who works for QB Country, the nation’s leading quarterback development and training company, worked with McCarthy and the other quarterbacks directly and had great things to say about U-M's 2021 QB pledge.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news