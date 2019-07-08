La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy four-star pro-style quarterback and Michigan commit J.J. McCarthy competed in Atlanta for the Rivals Five-Star Challenge a couple of weeks ago and impressed many in attendance. Former Syracuse quarterback and college quarterback coach Charley Loeb, who works for QB Country, the nation’s leading quarterback development and training company, worked with McCarthy and the other quarterbacks directly and had great things to say about U-M's 2021 QB pledge.