The majority of prospects at late June’s Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta resided in the 2020 class, though a handful of elite recruits in the 2021 haul received an invitation as well.

One of those ’21 players who did was a local product in Detroit Cass Tech center Raheem Anderson, who — despite not having started his junior year of high school yet — already stands 6-3, 295.

Things are obviously still picking up steam for the young center who's rated as the No. 93 player in the country, as he admitted he hasn’t even thought about narrowing his list of favorites down quite yet.