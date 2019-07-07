Top-100 Cass Tech Center Raheem Anderson Talks Michigan Visit, Ed Warinner
The majority of prospects at late June’s Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta resided in the 2020 class, though a handful of elite recruits in the 2021 haul received an invitation as well.
One of those ’21 players who did was a local product in Detroit Cass Tech center Raheem Anderson, who — despite not having started his junior year of high school yet — already stands 6-3, 295.
Things are obviously still picking up steam for the young center who's rated as the No. 93 player in the country, as he admitted he hasn’t even thought about narrowing his list of favorites down quite yet.
“I’ve had lots of communication with everyone who has offered me so far,” he said in Atlanta. “It’s not boiling down to anybody right now and the big picture is still wide open for me.
“As long as I keep good communication with everybody throughout the recruiting process, I’ll remain neutral in terms of how wide open my options are.”
With that being said, Anderson is obviously a hot commodity around the country, having visited several of the nation’s biggest powerhouses in recent weeks.
