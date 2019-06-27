“I’ve always been a ‘feeling’ kind of guy in which I usually trust my gut,” he said. “I got a great feeling when I was on campus at Michigan, and everyone else had similar mindsets.

“There are so many great people at the University, and it just made me feel right at home. I knew it was time to end the recruiting process and enjoy being a Wolverine for the next few years of my life.

“I didn’t necessarily know going into the trip that I was going to commit, and was actually still up in the air on what I wanted to do once I got there.

“Being there made me realize I was ready to end it, though. The thought of being a Michigan Man and the way they're made up of a group of people dedicated to being elite was the biggest factor for me.

“It’s contagious when you get around a large group like that, let alone a stadium of 110,000 people committed to that notion.

“That was the main aspect that drew me in.”

Attebury also revealed how he went about informing the Michigan coaches of his commitment, and how he wanted head man Jim Harbaugh to be the last to find out.

“I first told my parents on Saturday night that I was going to commit the next day,” he began. “We enjoyed that moment amongst ourselves, and then met with Coach [Ed] Warinner on Sunday and told him.