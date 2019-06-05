Four-star quarterback JD Johnson is Michigan's highest-rated commit at No. 156 overall nationally. (JD Johnson)

Rivals.com updated its top 100 and top 250 for the class of 2020 this week and there are some Michigan happenings of note within the releases. Michigan has four pledges inside the top 250 but only one of them moved up. Three U-M pledges dropped but none of the changes were more than 20 spots. Here's a look at where future Wolverines and notable players Michigan is still pursuing now stand in the Rivals250, rated from highest to lowest.

Commits

Note: Johnson moved down 18 spots from No. 138 to No. 156 overall. His drop isn't really anything noteworthy but he'll have a chance to move up and maybe way up as the first-year starter at Pinnacle this fall.

Note: Zinter slipped 10 spots from No. 147 to No. 157, basically because of other people moving up. The big lineman chose U-M over Penn State and Notre Dame among others.

Note: Like Zinter's slight dip, Savage's was only because of others moving up. He's not at No. 159 after falling seven spots from No. 152. Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman is very high on Savage because of his energy and play style.

Note: Wheeler is the only Michigan pledge to have moved up and he's now at No. 233 after being just inside the Rivals250 at No. 247. Wheeler is still solidly committed to Michigan and will be on campus in a couple of weeks.

Targets

Note: Sewell just picked up his Michigan offer in mid-May but has offers from just about everyone including Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington and Wisconsin among others. He was the No. 66 player in the country but moved up 33 spots to No. 33.

Note: Michigan and Ohio State are bitter rivals on the football field and also in recruiting and once again the Big Ten powerhouses will be battling it out for Berger. His move was minimal, down just three spots to No. 39 overall.

Note: Bryant just dropped a top ten consisting of USC, Washington, Oklahoma, Arizona State, Miami, Stanford, Oregon, Florida, UCLA and Michigan. He jumped up just two spots from No. 49 to No. 47.

Note: Gentry is looking at trips to Alabama, Michigan and BYU before any decision and that Notre Dame, Virginia and Stanford are also among his favorite schools. Gentry slipped 14 spots from No. 39 down to No. 54 overall.

Note: Ngata said he has official visits planned to Clemson, Penn State and Oklahoma State after reportedly visiting Utah, Oregon and Washington earlier this spring. Ngata is at No. 75 after sliding 10 spots from No. 65 overall.

Note: Henning has a top ten consisting of Illinois, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue and Stanford. As one of U-M's top overall targets, Henning made a pretty big jump up to No. 84 from No. 110 — up 26 spots.

Note: Williams was once viewed as a safety but is now a four-star outside linebacker and is No. 100 overall nationally. Prior to the most recent update, he wasn't inside the Rivals250.

Note: Mullings fell 19 spots and is now No. 106 overall nationally. He once looked like a major Michigan target but may not be at this juncture. Boston College, Clemson, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Penn State are a few schools that Mullings has visited multiple times.

Note: Hester dropped a top ten consisting of Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Georgia, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio State, Ole Miss and Texas on March 25. The lanky receiver slipped 15 spots from No. 105 down to No. 120.

Note: Jenning also had a decent slip from No. 103 down to No. 122 — a total of 19 spots. Jennings has a top 11 consisting of Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida, Pittsburgh, Kentucky, Penn State and Notre Dame and seems to be pretty interested in just about all of them.

Note: Bingley-Jones' two-spot fall is minimal but he now sits at No. 134 overall nationally. He was reportedly supposed to take an official visit to Michigan but that seems to have been cancelled.

Note: Corum did not move in the rankings, remaining at No. 135 overall nationally. Corum listed LSU, Virginia Tech, Ohio State, Syracuse, and Purdue as schools recruiting him as hard as Michigan.

Note: Murao took a pretty big tumble down to No. 139 from No. 114 — a total of 25 spots. USC seems to have the inside track with Murao but he is also being strongly pursued by UCLA, Oregon, Michigan and Washington.

Note: The 6-5, 301-pounder prospect has offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee and many more. Thomas moved positions from offensive tackle to defensive tackle and fell 43 spots in the process. He was sitting right at No. 100, but is now at No. 143 overall.

Note: Alford recently dropped a top group consisting of Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, TCU, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M and Michigan. He made one of the bigger jumps among already top players from No. 222 up to No. 147 — a total of 75 spots.

Note: Carr had a top five consisting of LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Purdue and Texas A&M but recently dropped the Aggies and Irish and replaced them with Auburn and Georgia. He stayed put at No. 155 overall nationally.

Note: Harrison has a top six consisting of Maryland, Penn State, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Michigan and Ole Miss. He stayed put at No. 162 overall nationally.

Note: There’s been a shift at the top for McGlothern with Georgia seemingly replacing Texas and Texas A&M at the top of his list. Whether it ends up being Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, USC or Tennessee, he looks to be headed out of the state. He slipped 30 spots from No. 136 down to No. 166.

Note: As a Florida kid, the teams in The Sunshine State are expected to be heavily involved, especially Florida State and Miami. He's also been linked to West Virginia and also has offers from Auburn, Penn State and a handful of others. Holmes dipped a bit down to No. 176 from No. 169 — just a seven-spot slip.

Note: Ohio State is thought to have a slight edge with Gray, but his upcoming slate of visits could change that. He will visit Alabama on June 1. He’ll hit Michigan on June 7 and tour Penn State on June 22 before seeing Texas A&M on July 10. Gray fell a whopping 62 spots and is now No. 207 overall nationally.

Note: Green-Warren backed off his Oklahoma pledge a while back and now USC and Michigan mainly are making a play for the four-star cornerback. He slipped nearly 100 spots from No. 124 all the way down to No. 221 overall nationally — a total of 97 spots.