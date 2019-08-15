Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines currently have the No. 6 class in the country according to the Rivals.com Team Rankings and have a chance to add some more talented pieces to the haul.

Four-star cornerback Andre Seldon is now the No. 209 overall player in the country. (Brandon Brown)

Rivals.com updated its top 100 and top 250 for the class of 2020 this week and there are some Michigan happenings of note within the releases. Michigan has eight pledges inside the top 250 but none of them moved very much. With 23 pledges in the class already, there aren't really many targets left inside the Rivals250 either but there are a few names worth paying attention to. Here's a look at where future Wolverines and notable players Michigan is still pursuing now stand in the Rivals250, rated from highest to lowest.

Commits

Note: Henning is now Michigan's top-ranked prospect as the No. 87 overall player in the country. He slid just three spots in the most recent update due to other prospects moving up.

Note: Mullings dipped just two spots from No. 106 to No. 108. Like Henning, his minuscule slide was due to some prospects leapfrogging him.

Note: Corum dipped just one spot down to No. 136 overall. A big senior season at St. Frances could see him head in the other direction before the year is over.

Note: Like Corum, Zinter fell just one spot and is now at No. 158. He's up in Massachusetts so the chance for him to make a big leap is probably pretty small.

Note: Rivals.com has always been much higher on Savage than other recruiting services but he did fall 15 spots down to No. 174 in the country. He's another prospect at St. Frances so he'll have a chance to shine against very good talent.

Note: Johnson moved down 44 spots from No. 156 to No. 200 overall. He didn't have the best offseason in the world but he'll definitely have a chance to climb back up as a starter this fall.

Note: Seldon is the most noteworthy member of the Rivals250 because he wasn't in it at all before. He's now sitting at No. 209 and just continues to impress after a big junior year and a stellar offseason.

Note: Wheeler moved up during the last update but slipped just a few spots this time around from No. 233 to No. 236. Wheeler is still solidly committed to Michigan and will be on campus a lot over the course of the fall campaign.

Targets

Note: It feels like Berger likes Michigan and Ohio State the most, but Penn State might like him the most, which means he's likely to end up in Happy Valley. His move was minimal, down just four spots to No. 43 overall.

Note: Gentry took an official visit to Michigan in late-June and is planning to return to Ann Arbor for the Notre Dame game. It's possible that he commits to the Wolverines during that weekend. Gentry slipped just five spots from No. 54 down to No. 59 overall.

Note: Johnson really likes Michigan, Iowa, Georgia and Penn State and seems to be a realistic option for all four schools. He made a huge, 44-spot jump from No. 199 all the way up to No. 155.

Note: Green-Warren backed off his Oklahoma pledge a while back and now Michigan might be pacing the entire pack for his services. He slipped nearly 100 spots from No. 124 all the way down to No. 221 overall nationally during the last update, but he jumped back up 30 spots and is now at No. 191 in the country.

Note: There’s been a shift for McGlothern with Georgia seemingly replacing Texas and Texas A&M at the top of his list. Whether it ends up being Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, USC or Tennessee, he looks to be headed out of the state. He slipped 29 spots from No. 166 down to No. 195.