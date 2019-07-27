Jim Harbaugh and his Michigan Wolverines got stronger by one today when Delran (N.J.) High three-star athlete RJ Moten announced that he had committed to U-M via Twitter while in Ann Arbor for the BBQ at The Big House.

Moten had been leaning towards Michigan for a while and the beginning of the BBQ is just what he needed to push him over the edge. The 6-0, 201-pounder is listed as the No. 27 player in the state of New Jersey and is viewed as an athlete by Rivals.com. The Wolverines staff likes his overall versatility and thinks he could play a couple of different spots but is being brought in as a safety first.

Moten signifies the third commitment from the state of New Jersey joining Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic four-star safety Jordan Morant and Williamstown (N.J.) High three-star strongside defensive end Aaron Lewis. He is pledge No. 22 overall for Michigan's class, which now ranks No. 5 in the country behind LSU, Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson.

Michigan linebackers coach Anthony Campanile and safeties coach Chris Partridge both have extremely strong ties to the state of New Jersey, giving the Wolverines a solid presence in The Garden State once again.