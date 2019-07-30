Jim Harbaugh and his Michigan Wolverines grew by one a couple of days ago when Delran (N.J.) High three-star athlete RJ Moten committed to U-M at the beginning of the BBQ at The Big House on Saturday.

The 6-0, 201-pounder had a pretty good idea that he'd be committing once he got to Ann Arbor for the second time and as soon as he got around all of that maize and blue, it was a wrap.