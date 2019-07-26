Michigan's commitment list appears about to increase by one. Three-star, two-sport athlete RJ Moten will be in Ann Arbor for the BBQ at the Big House ... and that's when he plans to announce his pledge.

Thank you to all who have guided me along the way...🤗 pic.twitter.com/fD6iNs4vXk

Moten earned an offer from Notre Dame May 20, and that appeared to be a game changer. He then visited U-M in June and was blown away.

Notre Dame Rivals reported in late May Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State seemed to be the front runners, and he was looking into playing baseball at each school.

"I still have to speak to Penn State about it," Moten noted. "I've spoken to Notre Dame and Michigan about it and they're down for it. Their baseball teams have been recruiting me. There's a couple of other schools who will let me play both.

"I wanted to commit in the summer, but more schools are popping up now. I'm just taking my time and pushing it back."

But not anymore. He's expected to be the latest addition to U-M's talented 2020 class and is projected as a safety at the next level.







