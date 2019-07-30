News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-30 08:10:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals100 In-Stater Rocco Spindler Loved BBQ Visit

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are working hard on some talented 2021 prospects in state and Clarkston (Mich.) High four-star offensive guard Rocco Spindler is one of them.

Kzbeujlxcnsgybqyilay
Four-star offensive guard Rocco Spindler seems to be very high on Michigan as he prepares for his junior season. (Brandon Brown)

The 6-5, 290-pounder spent the day in Ann Arbor on Saturday for U-M's 2019 installment of the BBQ at The Big House and could not have had a better time.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}