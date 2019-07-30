Rivals100 In-Stater Rocco Spindler Loved BBQ Visit
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are working hard on some talented 2021 prospects in state and Clarkston (Mich.) High four-star offensive guard Rocco Spindler is one of them.
The 6-5, 290-pounder spent the day in Ann Arbor on Saturday for U-M's 2019 installment of the BBQ at The Big House and could not have had a better time.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news