Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Rocco Spindler On Timeline, More

Brandon Brown and Mike Singer
Staff

The Michigan Wolverines and Jim Harbaugh would love to land an elite talent like Clarkston (Mich.) High four-star offensive lineman Rocco Spindler despite a previous injury. The big junior tore his labrum last fall, and a lot of his offseason has been training to get back to full strength. The class of 2021 Rivals100 prospect also keeps busy by calling college coaches.

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines know how important it is to land the best players in the state of Michigan — players like Rocco Spindler.

