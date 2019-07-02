Honolulu Wide Receiver Roman Wilson Commits To Michigan
Honolulu St. Louis three-star wide receiver Roman Wilson announced today via Twitter that he has committed to Michigan.
100% committed...✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/eAxqhvAR1C— Roman Wilson🚀 (@Trilllroman) July 2, 2019
Wilson's pledge continues Michigan's incredible recruiting momentum, with his commitment marking the 10th pickup since the weekend of June 22-23.
He has long been viewed as one of the top targets on offensive coordinator Josh Gattis' recruiting board, along with Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton four-star wideout Brenden Rice and Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East four-star running back A.J. Henning (who pledged last week).
Wilson is the 20th pickup in the Wolverines' 2020 class, with 12 of the 20 prospects rated as four-stars.
After the wave of commitments the past two weeks, U-M's class skyrocketed to not only No. 4 nationally, but also the top overall haul in the Big Ten.
