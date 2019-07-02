News More News
Honolulu Wide Receiver Roman Wilson Commits To Michigan

Austin Fox
Staff Writer
Honolulu St. Louis three-star WR Roman Wilson is rated as the third best player from Hawaii. (Rivals.com)

Honolulu St. Louis three-star wide receiver Roman Wilson announced today via Twitter that he has committed to Michigan.

Wilson's pledge continues Michigan's incredible recruiting momentum, with his commitment marking the 10th pickup since the weekend of June 22-23.

He has long been viewed as one of the top targets on offensive coordinator Josh Gattis' recruiting board, along with Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton four-star wideout Brenden Rice and Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East four-star running back A.J. Henning (who pledged last week).

Wilson is the 20th pickup in the Wolverines' 2020 class, with 12 of the 20 prospects rated as four-stars.

After the wave of commitments the past two weeks, U-M's class skyrocketed to not only No. 4 nationally, but also the top overall haul in the Big Ten.

