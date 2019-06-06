Three-star speedster Roman WIlson spent several days at Michigan and had a great time. (Roman Wilson)

With official visit and camp season upon us, prospects are starting to put more and more of their trail experiences onto various social media platforms. Twitter is always humming during the month of June as schools let out, kids get after it on college campuses across the country and, as of the last couple of years, prospects start lining up official visits. Here's a look at a few Michigan related happenings from the last couple of days.

Talented Cornerback Ready For Visit

Note: Gray, a one-time Miami commit, has been talking about visiting Michigan for a while now and it's actually going to happen. That's not necessarily a shot at him, but a lot of kids, particularly from Florida and California, seem to mention Michigan as a potential visit destination but for whatever reason, those visits don't materialize very often. Gray, however, tweeted that he'll be in Michigan on Thursday. The 6-1, 180-pounder has been talking with four-star cornerback and U-M commit Andre Seldon about playing in the same secondary and now he'll get to see if Ann Arbor is the place for him.

I land in Michigan tomorrow #GoBlue 〽️ — 2🎋 (@D1bound_zay2121) June 6, 2019

Top Safety Target Still Considering Michigan

Note: It's not a surprise that Paige included the Wolverines in his top group. The 6-3, 185-pounder is a big time target for Michigan, is an in-state kid and his best friend, Cornell Wheeler, is committed to U-M. Jim Harbaugh and his staff will now battle against Notre Dame, Kentucky, Michigan State, Purdue, Ohio State and Penn State for Paige's services. Some feel like Ohio State and maybe even Penn State have a better chance at landing Paige than Michigan does so it'll be interesting to see how things play out on the field and it it affects Paige's decision making.

LOVE IT OR HATE IT IM STILL MOTIVATED #TOP7 pic.twitter.com/UZmsryoHpA — MAKARI PAIGE ¹ᵏ (@makaripaige) June 3, 2019

In-State Linebacker Includes Michigan In Top Five

Note: It is a bit more surprising that Michigan made the cut for Turner. Yes, he's an in-state kid as well, but U-M has three linebackers committed already (Cornell Wheeler, Osman Savage, Nikhai Hill-Green) and the staff doesn't seem to be putting a ton of effort into recruiting Turner these days. Still, it's always good to be considered by offered Michiganders and that's exactly how it has played out with the 6-3, 225-pounder.

Hawaiian Speedster Enjoys Ann Arbor

Note: It's not every day that Michigan recruits kids from Hawaii, but Josh Gattis and the offensive staff are going after Wilson big time. The 6-0, 170-pounder has family ties to the state of Michigan as both of his parents are from The Great Lakes State. He also has a lot of family still in the area. Those connections were enough for Wilson to make the long journey all the way to Ann Arbor, which resulted in a two-day visit. All of that is going to give U-M a chance with a kid that they might not normally have. It's just rare for U-M to pull a kid from Hawaii. In fact, only two players have ever played at Michigan from the island and it hasn't happened since 1985. Wilson is among three or four wide receivers at the top of U-M's board and after the visit, seems like a very realistic option.

Had a great visit at The University Of Michigan〽️〽️ pic.twitter.com/LM8TK5n4p8 — Roman Wilson🚀 (@Trilllroman) June 4, 2019

New 2021 Offers

Even though the Michigan coaches aren't out on the road recruiting anymore, they're still watching film, evaluating players and getting tips from staffs around the country. That resulted in three new offers going out to 2021 prospects over the last couple of days.

Note: Briningstool has 19 offers from schools like Florida State, Louisville, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech among others. There are currently no FutureCast picks in for him so he seems to be wide open at this time.

Note: Michigan is offer No. 1 for Harmon and obviously there are no FutureCast picks in for him. Harmon hails from the same high school as top Michigan safety target Malcolm Greene in the 2020 class, so was likely seen by some of the U-M staff within the last couple of months.