The Michigan recruiting train rolled on this afternoon with its 10th commitment since the weekend of June 22-23, this time in the form of Honolulu St. Louis three-star wide receiver Roman Wilson.

It had been well known that Wilson was near the top of offensive coordinator Josh Gattis’ wish list, and the efforts of the first-year Michigan coach obviously paid off.

In fact, when Wilson was asked why U-M was the place for him, Gattis was the first name that came out of his mouth.