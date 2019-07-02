Josh Gattis Was One Of The Main Reasons Roman Wilson Chose Michigan Today
The Michigan recruiting train rolled on this afternoon with its 10th commitment since the weekend of June 22-23, this time in the form of Honolulu St. Louis three-star wide receiver Roman Wilson.
It had been well known that Wilson was near the top of offensive coordinator Josh Gattis’ wish list, and the efforts of the first-year Michigan coach obviously paid off.
In fact, when Wilson was asked why U-M was the place for him, Gattis was the first name that came out of his mouth.
“It had to do with them bringing in Coach Gattis,” the Hawaiian began. “He’s one of the right coaches who knows how to take things to the next level.
“Coach Gattis’ big thing is ‘speed in space’ and trying to get fast players in the open field. He wants to put me in the slot and get the ball in my hands, and do whatever he can to gain positive yards.
