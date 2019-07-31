Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines landed a very talented and versatile prospect in West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star safety Makari Paige. As good as the 6-3, 185-pound Paige is already, he has a lot of room for improvement still according to West Bloomfield head coach Ron Bellamy. As a former Wolverine himself, Bellamy is glad to see Paige make the best decision for himself and really thinks the No. 18 safety in the country will thrive in Don Brown's system.

Watch the video below to hear Bellamy talk about Paige's strengths, areas he can improve in and how his recruitment played out over the course of several years.