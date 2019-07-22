Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines have a big recruiting weekend on tap with its BBQ coming up. Damascus (Md.) class of 2021 center Ryan Linthicum will be on campus for the event on July 27.

"Some of the commits will be there and I'm looking forward to talking to them a little bit and get a good relationship with Coach Warinner and Coach Harbaugh," Linthicum said.

Linthicum, who ranks as the No. 1 center and No. 42 recruit nationally for the class of 2021, released a top eight schools list of Clemson, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio State, Virginia, and Virginia Tech last month.

