Windsor (Ontario) Holy Names four-star tight end Theo Johnson has emerged as one of Michigan's top targets. He was at Grand Valley State University on Sunday showing moral support for a teammate but did not workout himself. The 6-5, 235-pounder has been high on U-M's board for a while and that his him looking hard at the Wolverines. Tight ends coach Sherrone Moore is a big part of that look and the two spoke several times at GVSU.