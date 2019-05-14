News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-14 13:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Bergen Catholic Sophomore Star Tywone Malone Ready To See U-M

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Zjvrnhgy7ntz4ouiz0xk
Sophomore defensive tackle Tywone Malone is going to give Michigan a look. (Rivals.com)

Michigan offered Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic sophomore defensive tackle Tywone Malone in late-January and has been keeping him on the hook ever since. The 6-4, 290-pounder is already high on Michigan even though he's only had an offer for a few months.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}