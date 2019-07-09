Four-star rising junior tackle Hayden Conner isn't your typical lineman. The Texan isn't even the usual football recruit in that he is genuinely an academics guy first.

Conner received his Michigan offer months ago, and the Wolverines immediately moved into his top group.

"It meant a lot, school that's so up north offering a guy down south," he said. "It's really exciting because I had been looking at Michigan before that."

The cooler weather in the late fall is actually a selling point, he insisted, but it's the academics that really have his attention. He took an unofficial visit for a game last year and also got to interact with some of the fans.

"They're top 10 in aerospace engineering, and obviously that's No. 1 for me," he said. "I just got to see how the fans reacted to the whole aura ... I saw fans saying 'let's go' to the offensive linemen. That's awesome that people know how important we are."



