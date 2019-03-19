Michigan offered Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints Episcopal sophomore offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer back in mid-January and decided to extend an offer to his twin brother James this weekend while they were in town for an unofficial visit. James (6-3, 240) is quite a bit smaller than Tommy (6-6, 270) and is viewed as a center because of it. Regardless of position, Michigan saw enough in James to extend an offer and that had the sophomore feeling great about the Wolverines.