Mohan Is A Lethal Blitzer, But 'Can Also Drop Back & Take Away The Slant'
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Unbeknownst at the time, Brooklyn Erasmus Hall Campus four-star outside linebacker William Mohan’s commitment to Michigan on the morning of June 22 would kick off a wave of 11 pledges over the next two weeks for the Wolverines.
Mohan helped lead his Dutchmen squad to an 11-1 record last year in southern New York, including a 45-8 win over fellow Brooklyn school Fort Hamilton on Oct. 12.
Daniel Perez, the head coach of the Fort Hamilton Tigers, spoke about how impressed he was with Mohan when he saw him in person, and explained what the linebacker’s specialty was when the two clubs went head to head.
“When we watched film on him, we realized how disruptive he was coming off the edge,” Perez exclaimed. “He had several big hits on quarterbacks that were evident on tape.
“Going into the game, we knew we had to account for him coming off the edge. Mohan’s motor and his ability to get off the ball quickly were the two biggest attributes that stood out to me.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news