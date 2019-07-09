Unbeknownst at the time, Brooklyn Erasmus Hall Campus four-star outside linebacker William Mohan’s commitment to Michigan on the morning of June 22 would kick off a wave of 11 pledges over the next two weeks for the Wolverines.

Mohan helped lead his Dutchmen squad to an 11-1 record last year in southern New York, including a 45-8 win over fellow Brooklyn school Fort Hamilton on Oct. 12.

Daniel Perez, the head coach of the Fort Hamilton Tigers, spoke about how impressed he was with Mohan when he saw him in person, and explained what the linebacker’s specialty was when the two clubs went head to head.