William Mohan Goes Blue
Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall four-star outside linebacker William Mohan announced via Twitter that he has committed to Michigan.
I WOULD LIKE TO ANNOUNCE THAT I AM COMMITTING TO THE UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN 🐺〽️✨. @alexgleitman @BSB_Wolverine @247Wolverine @CoachJim4UM @FBCoachDBrown @CoachCPartridge @Coach_Campanile @Thee_Matty_D @T7_Jones pic.twitter.com/APVEdR1nQU— William M. Mohan (@William_Apache8) June 23, 2019
Mohan has been on Michigan's radar for a long time and it resulted in a couple of unofficial visits. The staff decided to host him this weekend for the blowout official visit event and obviously things went very, very well and he's now a part of the class.
It's been clear for a while that Mohan was a top target at the viper position. At 6-1, 190 pounds and with an excess of energy and speed, he's tailor made for Don Brown's custom position. Obviously the Wolverines have landed several other linebackers but Mohan has always been a take and has always been at or near the top of the board at viper. He knew he was going to commit to the Wolverines before he arrived in Ann Arbor for his official visit, which is a testament to how the coaches did with him during his previous unofficial visits and while showing him how he'd be used in Michigan's vaunted defenses.
Mohan is pledge No. 11 in Michigan's 2020 class, which is now ranked as the No. 20 class in the country with the addition of the speedy linebacker. The Wolverines already had three other linebackers committed but all of them are different enough that they all fit. West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star Cornell Wheeler is a true inside linebacker at 6-0, 229 pounds. Baltimore (Md.) St. France three-star Nihai Hill-Green is labeled as an outside linebacker and really seems like a traditional backer at 6-2, 225 pounds. He can theoretically play the SAM or the WILL. Finally, there's Hill-Green's teammate, four-star Osman Savage, who is just a ball of energy. He could probably play all three linebacker spots at 6-2, 220 pounds. He's got great speed and plays very fast. With those three in the fold, Mohan is the perfect compliment as a true viper.
Michigan could potentially be done recruiting the linebacker position because of how the current commits fill holes but there are a few names to at least keep an eye on just in case. Olney Good Counsel three-star outside linebacker Mitchell Melton is also in town this weekend for his official visit so he obviously can't be ignored. Sparks (Nev.) Spanish Sparks four-star outside linebacker Jackson LaDuke, Orem (Utah) High four-star inside linebacker Noah Sewell and Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian three-star inside linebacker Choe Bryant-Strother have all been offered since mid-April so they are at least on the radar still.
