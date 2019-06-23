Four-star outside linebacker William Mohan has committed to Michigan. (Brandon Brown)

Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall four-star outside linebacker William Mohan announced via Twitter that he has committed to Michigan.

Mohan has been on Michigan's radar for a long time and it resulted in a couple of unofficial visits. The staff decided to host him this weekend for the blowout official visit event and obviously things went very, very well and he's now a part of the class. It's been clear for a while that Mohan was a top target at the viper position. At 6-1, 190 pounds and with an excess of energy and speed, he's tailor made for Don Brown's custom position. Obviously the Wolverines have landed several other linebackers but Mohan has always been a take and has always been at or near the top of the board at viper. He knew he was going to commit to the Wolverines before he arrived in Ann Arbor for his official visit, which is a testament to how the coaches did with him during his previous unofficial visits and while showing him how he'd be used in Michigan's vaunted defenses.