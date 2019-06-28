William Mohan On His Pledge — 'Every Day There Was Full Of Smiles & Laughs'
Michigan’s wave of nine commitments began last Saturday, when four prospects pledged to the Wolverines during the first day of their weekend visit.
The player who got the train rolling was Brooklyn Erasmus Hall Campus four-star linebacker William Mohan, whose Saturday morning commitment kicked off a six-day span of pledges that wound up being bigger than anyone outside the Michigan staff was expecting.
Mohan revealed what made him end his recruiting process not long after arriving on the Ann Arbor campus.
“My mom and dad had a really good feel for the school while we were there, and the coaching staff was great as well,” he began.
“It was so fun being around Michigan’s players, because they were all cool and nonchalant. The vibe as a whole was amazing, and the fact that my mom and dad loved it played a big factor for me.
“I was actually still waiting to commit heading into the weekend, but I decided to just go along with the feel I had and end it.”
Williamstown (N.J.) High defensive end Aaron Lewis, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic four-star safety Jordan Morant and Centennial (Colo.) Eaglecrest three-star offensive tackle Reece Attebury all followed Mohan’s lead that day, pledging to the Maize and Blue throughout the afternoon and into the evening.
