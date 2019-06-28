Michigan’s wave of nine commitments began last Saturday, when four prospects pledged to the Wolverines during the first day of their weekend visit.

The player who got the train rolling was Brooklyn Erasmus Hall Campus four-star linebacker William Mohan, whose Saturday morning commitment kicked off a six-day span of pledges that wound up being bigger than anyone outside the Michigan staff was expecting.

Mohan revealed what made him end his recruiting process not long after arriving on the Ann Arbor campus.