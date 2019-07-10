Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner landed one of the biggest targets on his recruiting board May 16 when Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols four-star offensive tackle Zak Zinter pledged to the Wolverines.

Zinter helped lead his Knights squad to an 8-1 record last year, including a 6-0 mark to close out the season following an early October loss to St. Sebastian’s School.

One of the victories during the season-ending six-game winning streak came against the Governor’s Academy Governors (47-30) on Nov. 2, in which their head coach Jim O’Leary came away quite impressed with Zinter’s play.