Grading all areas of the Michigan Wolverines' 44-10 win over Michigan State:

Michigan Football Rushing Offense: C

It wasn't good, but it didn't need to be. Michigan's run game Saturday was bubble screens to the wide receivers, which often went for nice gains. Freshman wide receiver Giles Jackson was actually the leading rusher with two carries for 32 yards on end arounds, but freshman Zach Charbonnet averaged 4.3 yards per carry on only seven attempts. Senior quarterback Shea Patterson grossed 28 yards on eight runs, including a 15-yarder that moved the chains. The Wolverines did gross 133 yards, but netted just 83 with sack and TFL yardage figured into the equation.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh improved to 3-2 against Michigan State. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Michigan Football Passing Offense: A

Patterson played his best game in improving to 2-0 in this rivalry, throwing for 384 yards. His 11.6 yards per attempt and 16.0 yards per completion were two of the key stats in this game — his four touchdown passes were the difference. U-M's explosive plays were prevalent Saturday. Sophomore Ronnie Bell is developing into one of the Big Ten's best receivers, and his 150 yards were a career high and included a 42-yarder. The Wolverines also had four other completions of 20 yards or more in Patterson's big day.

Michigan Football Rushing Defense: A

Michigan State had no run game, as expected. Their top back, Elijah Collins, managed only 27 total yards, and quarterback Brian Lewerke was next at 12. The Wolverines dominated up front and allowed only one run of 10 yards or more, a 10-yarder to Julian Barnett. Michigan State managed only 1.8 yards per carry and never got the running game going.

Michigan Football Passing Defense: A-

The Spartans struck early with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Lewerke to Cody White, but most of their other completions came underneath coverage other than a 20-yarder to tight end Matt Seybert. White was a one-man show and had success with his six catches for 78 yards, but it wasn't nearly enough. Michigan's two interceptions, one each by senior Lavert Hill and junior Ambry Thomas, were game-changers. Lewerke averaged only 5.5 yards per attempt.

Michigan Football Special Teams: A-