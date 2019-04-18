College football news: Michigan CB Myles Sims, an Atlanta native, is in the transfer portal, per a source. Sims, 6-3 and 183 pounds, went to Westlake HS.

Sims did not play as a freshman and had been learning the ropes.

Michigan cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich brought up several names of potential contributors Tuesday, but Sims wasn't among them. He said this when asked specifically about Sims:

“Myles has just got to be more consistent,” Zordich said. “He put together a couple nice practices, but he’s got to stay and get better every day. He has the skill set. He’s just got to get more consistent."

It now appears he'll be trying to do it somewhere else.

Watch for more on this development in the days to come ...